Walgreens launches 2 new rapid testing sites in west Houston, Pasadena

HOUSTON – New options for coronavirus testing rolled out in Harris County on Friday.

Walgreens launched two new rapid testing sites in west Houston and in Pasadena. According to county officials, the test takes 15 minutes to conduct and patients will receive their results within a 24-hour period.

According to Harris County Precinct 2 County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, the location in Pasadena was needed to help give better access to people who have been waiting for answers.

“Localizing the testing and access to the testing is very critical,” Garcia said. “Pasadena, La Porte and Baytown, this quadrant of municipalities reflects amongst the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in my precinct."

The testing sites are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.