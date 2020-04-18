Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman lends helping hand at Houston food drive

With the Houston Astros not playing baseball these days due to the coronavirus third baseman, Alex Bregman has partnered with a different team.

Bregman and his fiancé, Regan Howard, are helping to meet the needs of the hungry. They spent Saturday morning distributing food alongside volunteers with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“I love how Houston is rallying and helping each other. I wanna do the same,” said the Astros player.

Bregman and Howard have donated $100,000 during the pandemic and are aiming to raise $1 million for the Houston Food Bank. The couple has also donated their time. Last week they volunteered at the Houston Food Bank to pack food into boxes. On Saturday they get to see where that food goes.

“It’s really awesome and great to give back,” said Howard. “He and I are super passionate about it, so we really enjoy, especially to come here and see it in action.”

About 500 families went home with food, including fresh produce and nutrition boxes for children.

Organizers said the need is even greater with so many people out of work or struggling to make ends meet.

“It’s a greater need because of the pandemic and it’s the top of the iceberg is the real problem,” said Ann Schorno, executive director of Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “Because these people, if you need food you’re also going to need rent and utility assistance.”

Bregman said he wanted to do more than just give money. He said he was inspired by the strength of Houstonians during yet another tough time for the city.

“The community here rallied together and it’s amazing to see people helping people in Houston. It’s one of the reasons this city is so amazing,” he said.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul volunteers assisted more than 400 families last week with their food drive. The Houston Food Bank supplied the food.