Ask 2: How can a couple obtain a marriage license during the coronavirus pandemic?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: How can a couple obtain a marriage license during the coronavirus pandemic?

Harris County announced on March 18 that they will be closing all of their annex locations due to the coronavirus. Unavailable services include birth and death records, filing a power of attorney, and marriage licenses.

However, an article published by Community Impact Newspaper indicated that Harris County residents are heading down south in Galveston County to obtain their licenses, as they got shuttered out.

County clerk Dwight Sullivan says his office was granted as an essential business by Gov. Greg Abbott. Only one annex office in the county is open in League City. He says his office has seen a spike in marriage licenses from outside the county.

He urges couples to follow the requirements exactly, and to practice social distancing when appearing.

You can see the requirements, fees, and more information at the Galveston County website here.