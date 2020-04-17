Amy Davis tells you 3 steps you need to take to make sure your electricity is not disconnected

HOUSTON – The Texas Public Utility Commission has created the COVID-19 Electricity Relief Plan to help low-income electric customers pay a portion of their electric bills and to keep a list of all customers whose power can not be disconnected during this pandemic. To get on that list and get some help with your bill, you have to do three things.

1. If you are low income or you are hoping you qualify for unemployment, call the state’s Low Income List Administrator (LILA) at 866-454-8387. This call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also enroll online here.

You must share proof of your unemployment, your name, address and electric account number. Your retail electric provider will be notified within one week to not disconnect your power if you are not able to pay.

2. Within 30 days of that call, you need to provide documentation from the Texas Workforce Commission that proves you are qualified for unemployment benefits. When you provide that, you will be added to the low-income list. Your electric provider can not disconnect your power for up to 6 months.

3. When you receive electric bills, pay what you can.

Your electric company will request assistance for any portion you can’t pay from the COVID-19 Electricity Relief program. Whatever amount is not covered by that plan, you will eventually still have to pay through a deferred payment plan.

This program will ban you from switching electric providers until you pay what you owe to your current company.

What if I don’t qualify for the list to make sure that I don’t get disconnected?

Your retail electric provider is required to set you up on a deferred payment plan if you ask. You could still be disconnected if you can not make those payments.

Customers who live in areas where their electricity is still regulated (like The Woodlands served by Entergy) can not get on the LILA. Disconnections to customers in these areas are suspended for non-payment.

Who’s paying for the electricity for those who can’t afford it?

We will all be paying with a special charge on our electric bills. It is $0.33 per megawatt-hour. For residential customers that use 1200 kilowatt-hours a month, you’ll pay about $0.40 extra on your bill.

Can my gas or water be shut off if I can’t pay the bill?

No. The Public Utility Commission has ordered water and sewer utilities across the state that it regulates to immediately suspend disconnections for non-payment. If you are part of Municipal Utility District, the PUC does not regulate your water and sewer services. MUDs may still disconnect water and sewer for non-payment.