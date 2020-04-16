Takeout Shoutout: No Name Bar-B-Q in Pasadena

HOUSTON – No Name Bar-B-Q is an iconic restaurant in Pasadena serving mouthwatering barbecue for 37 years.

The owner, Neel McGovern, has always believed in serving fresh and juicy meats such as ribs, brisket, and sausage.

This Texas joint offers a down-home feeling the minute you walk through the door.

It is easy to feel like part of the family, the minute you hear Neel or Sammy, the pit-masters, say, "How ya doin'?"

The food is served up fresh, fast, and with a smile.

Next time you are in the Pasadena area, give No Name Bar-B-Q a try.

No Name Bar-B-Q

Address: 101 South Pasadena Boulevard, Pasadena

Phone: 713-472-7249