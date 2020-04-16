75ºF

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner to give update on coronavirus relief efforts, test sites, cases and more

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will update Houstonians on the city’s relief efforts, testing sites, the number of new positive cases and other coronavirus-related issues.

Among other issues, Turner plans to ask Houstonians to support local restaurants by ordering pickup or delivery when possible, to help decrease unemployment.

KPRC 2 will livestream Turner’s briefing at 3 p.m.

