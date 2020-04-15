64ºF

University of Texas at Austin cutting summer tuition

University of Texas at Austin students pass by the main building on their way to and from classes on Oct. 03, 2012. (Tamir Kalifa for The Texas Tribune)
The University of Texas at Austin will add 25 courses this summer and reduce summer tuition for undergraduate students to 50% of the rate for fall and spring semesters, according to a university email sent to students and faculty on Tuesday.

Typically, summer tuition has been 85% of regular semester tuition.The purpose of the change is “to encourage undergraduate students to continue learning even during the COVID-19 crisis and to remain on track to earn their degrees,” the email said.

All courses will be taught online through the summer term. T

he cost reduction doesn’t apply to graduate or professional students. Instead, the university will support those students through targeted tuition assistance for departments with limited resources. — Naomi Andu

