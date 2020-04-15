Fort Bend County expands free coronavirus testing to all residents, no symptoms necessary

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County is widening its coronavirus testing site to all residents, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. County Judge KP George announced the expansion Tuesday during Commissioner’s Court.

“I am pleased that we have found the resources to open our county testing site to everyone who wants to be tested, at no cost to them,” said George in a release. “I want to thank all the hard-working Fort Bend County and Access Health employees who are working around the clock to make our community safer for families and especially those most vulnerable to this terrible virus. I pray that more testing will help save lives.”

County officials said there is no requirement for symptoms to be tested for COVID-19. Under the expanded testing policy, residents of Fort Bend can call (281) 238-2363 to get an identification code and the location of the testing site and to schedule a date and time. Residents must bring the code and ID to the appointment. The test is free to the resident.

Fort Bend can perform 200 tests per day.

On March 30, county officials opened the testing site, in partnership with AccessHealth and Luminaire. Previously, residents were screened to determine if they were symptomatic or in a high-risk category, such as first responders. To date, the county has tested 854 individuals.

Residents can visit the Fort Bend coronavirus dashboard, which provides up-to-date case counts and demographics. The information is updated daily at 8:30 a.m. Here is a guide to navigating the hub.