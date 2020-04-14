Fort Bend ISD postpones graduation until July, district says

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fort Bend ISD made an important graduation announcement on Twitter Monday night.

The announcement comes after the class of 2020 and senior families have expressed the desire to postpone graduation in order to attempt to have an in-person ceremony after the end of the COVID-19 stay at home order.

The district said it plans to postpone graduation until July. In addition, schools will likely be virtual for the rest of the year.

The district said student and parent focus groups were formed and have met to give opinions and feedback on how to address proms and 2020 graduation ceremonies.