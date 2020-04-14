Fort Bend ISD postpones graduation until July, district says
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fort Bend ISD made an important graduation announcement on Twitter Monday night.
The announcement comes after the class of 2020 and senior families have expressed the desire to postpone graduation in order to attempt to have an in-person ceremony after the end of the COVID-19 stay at home order.
The district said it plans to postpone graduation until July. In addition, schools will likely be virtual for the rest of the year.
.@FortBendISD Class of 2020 we want to see you walk across the stage! Important graduation update @SFAHS_Bulldogs @CHS_Rangers @DHS_Vikings @BHS_Broncos @HHS_Canes @KHS_Cougars @EHS_Knightswire @MHS_Buffs @Willowridge_HS @RPHS_Panthers @THS_Tigers pic.twitter.com/xTfqPx2NVl— Charles Dupre (@superdupre) April 14, 2020
The district said student and parent focus groups were formed and have met to give opinions and feedback on how to address proms and 2020 graduation ceremonies.
