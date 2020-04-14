Father shot to death in apartment while son slept in other room in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a father was killed at a southeast Houston apartment complex Tuesday while his child was sleeping in the other room.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Royal Palms when the victim opened the door of his apartment and was greeted by gunfire. Officers said the victim is killed instantly.

According to officers, another resident shot at the suspects but did not hit them.

Police said a 4-year-old child was sleeping in the other room when the incident happened.