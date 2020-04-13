69ºF

WATCH: High-speed chase ends in crash, explosion in southeast Houston, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: crash, southeast Houston, police chase, crime

HOUSTON – A high-speed chase ended in a fiery explosion after the fleeing driver struck a power pole in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say the suspect was wanted on a felony family violence charge and caught wind that he was under surveillance by police. Officials say the suspect was a passenger in a blue Toyota Tundra when he kicked the driver out of the car near 3801 Old Spanish Trail and Scott Street. He drove away, initiative a police chase, officials say.

First, police say they initiated a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver but the chase continued for a short time until it ended near West Alabama Street and Live Oak Street. The suspect first hit a black car that did not stay at the scene, officials said. Then it struck a utility pole, sparking a ball of fire.

Officials took the suspect into custody.

