Frenchy’s and Peli Peli added to list of local restaurants offering chef-prepared meals at Kroger
HOUSTON – Kroger’s Houston Division announced Monday it’s expanding its partnership with several local restaurants in an effort to help support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kroger is partnered with local minority-owned restaurants like Burns BBQ and Kim Son and will be adding Frenchy’s and Peli Peli to its partnership. The new additions will offer a selection of chef-prepared meals at pop-up locations in select Houston area stores.
“We have seen a tremendously positive response to our efforts to team up with local restaurants,” said Joe Kelley, Kroger President. “We are excited to be able to extend this program and support our local community; it’s something we are very proud of.”
Customers can pick up the chef-prepared meals at the following stores:
Kim Son
April 15
Kroger, 5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
Kroger, 1801 S. Voss & San Felipe, Houston
April 17
Kroger, 5150 Buffalo Speedway
Kroger, 1801 S. Voss & San Felipe
Burns BBQ
April 16
Kroger, 1440 Studemont St.
April 19
Kroger, 5150 Buffalo Speedway
Frenchy’s
April 17
Kroger, 1440 Studemont St., Houston
April 18
Kroger, 1035 N. Shepherd, Houston
Peli Peli
April 17
Kroger, 15802 Champion Forest Dr., Houston
April 18
Kroger, 15802 Champion Forest Dr., Houston
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.