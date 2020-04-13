Frenchy’s and Peli Peli added to list of local restaurants offering chef-prepared meals at Kroger

HOUSTON – Kroger’s Houston Division announced Monday it’s expanding its partnership with several local restaurants in an effort to help support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger is partnered with local minority-owned restaurants like Burns BBQ and Kim Son and will be adding Frenchy’s and Peli Peli to its partnership. The new additions will offer a selection of chef-prepared meals at pop-up locations in select Houston area stores.

“We have seen a tremendously positive response to our efforts to team up with local restaurants,” said Joe Kelley, Kroger President. “We are excited to be able to extend this program and support our local community; it’s something we are very proud of.”

Customers can pick up the chef-prepared meals at the following stores:

Kim Son

April 15

Kroger, 5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

Kroger, 1801 S. Voss & San Felipe, Houston

April 17

Kroger, 5150 Buffalo Speedway

Kroger, 1801 S. Voss & San Felipe

Burns BBQ

April 16

Kroger, 1440 Studemont St.

April 19

Kroger, 5150 Buffalo Speedway

Frenchy’s

April 17

Kroger, 1440 Studemont St., Houston

April 18

Kroger, 1035 N. Shepherd, Houston

Peli Peli

April 17

Kroger, 15802 Champion Forest Dr., Houston

April 18

Kroger, 15802 Champion Forest Dr., Houston