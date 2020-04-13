Father killed after fight with son in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A family fight ended with a father dead in southeast Houston Sunday. Investigators believe the person that killed him is his own son.

Detectives said the pair were arguing in the front yard located in the 5300 block of Keystone at around 10:25 p.m. Police said things escalated and the father, who is in his 50s or 60s, died, but authorities aren’t sure how.

“One injury that we could view to the neck, don't know what it is. We have to wait for the medical examiner to tell us what type of injury it is,” Detective K. McDonald said.

Police said the victim's mother saw her son dying in the driveway and tried giving him CPR, but still died.

Right now, there are more questions than answers for detectives. They said the dead father doesn't live at the scene and they aren't sure what he was doing there.

Authorities said have been in contact with the son, who is in his 30s, but no one has been arrested.