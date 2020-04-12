Independent movie theaters launch at-home films during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – A new virtual experience is sending cash to independent movie theatres struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse is participating in the Virtual Cinema initiative, which allows customers to purchase movies to be watched at home. The program is led by distributors such as Kino Lorber, Film Movement, and Magnolia Pictures.

For the standard price of a ticket, users can stream curated or independent films for a set number of days. But unlike traditional streaming services, the funds go directly to the local theatre.

Alamo is also showing specialty screening, including the Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday.

You can check out the lineup of movies here.