Houston woman making custom face masks from bulk fabric she has accumulated over the years

HOUSTON – This story started with one mask for her son.

Tammy Rosas said the fight to curb the spread of coronavirus encouraged her to began making masks for her son and coworkers, who were law enforcement officers.

Many first responders and healthcare workers don't have access to adequate protection due to the lack of personal protection equipment. Local officials have pushed for more supplies to fight the coronavirus from the federal government. However, the process has been slow.

The lack of PPE is driving people like Rosas to step up. For the first batch, she said she made 26 masks at home using fabric she has accumulated over the years.

Then, Rosas said she announced on Facebook that she was making masks. From that day on, she said she had been swamped with orders.

Rosas said sells them $5 each while still providing free masks to law enforcement officers.