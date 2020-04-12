Here’s how to stream Lakewood Church’s star-studded Easter Sunday service

HOUSTON – The Lakewood Church Easter service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12 is a big one.

Pastor Joel Osteen will be joined by singer Mariah Carey and actor, director and producer Tyler Perry.

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing large, in-person services, all the stars will join Osteen for the service remotely.

How to watch:

The service will be streamed Live on the church’s Facebook page, YouTube, and LakewoodChurch.com.

How to listen:

Want to listen in but don’t want to watch? No worries, here’s how you can listen to the service.

The Easter Service will stream on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.