Takeout Shoutout: Local Table in the Cinco Ranch area

HOUSTON – Local Table is a farm to table restaurant, featuring locally sourced food at a moderate price.

Supporting local businesses allows businesses like Local Table to keep hardworking people working during the coronavirus crisis.

Local Table

Address: 22756 Westheimer Parkway, Katy

Phone: 832-913-6150