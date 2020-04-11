Man on life support after being beaten, robbed in parking lot in southwest Houston, family says

HOUSTON – A man was on life support Friday after being beaten and robbed in a parking lot in southwest Houston.

Daniel Musterman, 53, was beaten in the parking lot of a Walmart Thursday afternoon on the 9500 block of S. Post Oak Road, at the intersection of West Bellfort, Houston police confirmed.

“He’s still on life support and doctors said he has developed more bleeding in his brain. They did ask us what we would want to do if he does not improve,” said Debbie Musterman, Daniel’s sister.

Musterman cares for his 87-year-old mother who has Alzheimer’s, according to his family. He drove to Walmart Thursday to pick up a few items for his mother.

“According to the police department, he was accosted there after he parked,” Musterman’s sister said, adding he was “beaten in his head and on his back,” before falling back and hitting his head.

Houston police said there were witnesses in the parking lot. Investigators also planned to review surveillance video in hopes of getting a better description of those who attacked Musterman.

“I believe it was driven out of desperation -- or maybe evil,” Debbie Musterman said.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-308-0700 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.