Feeling stressed? How positive reframing may help

HOUSTON – Many of our lives have been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of us are parenting and working from home. You may be worried about you or someone you love getting sick. We are in is a stressful time.

How you think about this time can make a difference in how you feel.

Therapists are busy these days using virtual visits to connect with clients in need.

One way to cope with stress and anxiety is what is called positive reframing.

“We can choose to look at it like this is the most horrible negative time in our lives, or we can choose to look at it in a positive reframing type of way,” said Mallory Striesfeld of LG Counseling.

Positive reframing examples

How? It may sound simple, but positive reframing can work. Take negative thoughts and turn them into something positive.

Negative: I lost all my freedom due to COVID-19.

Positive: I am doing this for a noble cause. I’m giving up my freedom so I could make this world a safer place right now.

Negative: I miss the things I love.

Positive: I increase the gratitude for the things I love more.

Negative: I have to be alone with my family.

Positive: I have this opportunity to be with my family.

Negative: I have to be quarantined.

Positive: I get this time to myself to think about things or do things I usually wouldn’t get to do.

Sometimes just talking to someone can make a big difference. Mental health treatment is now more accessible, with some insurers waving copays and more online options available.

Getting mental health help

Since March 18, the Harris Center for Mental Health has been taking calls from across Texas. To reach the crisis line, call 1-833-986-1919.

The national crisis text line allows you to connect with a crisis counselor for free by texting CRISIS to 741741. Volunteer social workers and clinicians reply within minutes and are available 24/7.

Depending on your insurance or Medicare/Medicaid options, you can find mental health professionals through Teladoc, Amwell, Doctor on Demand, or MDLive. Your primary care physician will also be able to help connect you with a mental health professional.

You can also find a therapist through apps like TalkSpace, which connects you to a licensed therapist through not just video chat, but texting. Subscriptions start at $260 per month but include unlimited text, video, and audio access to a therapist five days a week.