These parents get real on social media amid coronavirus quarantine

HOUSTON – Being a parent as social distancing and home quarantine continues is a challenge that appears to be without end.

From homeschooling to meal preparation and continuing to work from home, the balancing act is more like a circus than a finely-tuned orchestra.

Many parents are embracing the crazy on social media, sharing memes and photos of their lives within the confines of their homes. If anything they’re finding an outlet for the absurdity of it all. Here are some of the best posts KPRC 2 found on social media in recent days.

Froze an ice block with some of the kids toys in it...they have been hacking away at it for hours...#COVID19 #ParentingInLockdown #ParentingInAPandemic #parentoftheyear pic.twitter.com/wrAeG7If6Y — Jon McGrath (@Sports_Cocktail) April 10, 2020

Hey Parents. Suddenly finding yourself as a teacher to a young child? Go To =>> https://t.co/Z5GptGduQN A Complete Curriculum of Guided Reading Lessons That Easily Transforms ANY Parent Into Their Childs Favorite Teacher.#ParentingInLockdown #Parents #ParentingInAPandemic pic.twitter.com/DenmNn8Vod — Opportunity Knocks (@Andi29962375) April 9, 2020

I think it's safe to say I've lost control of this ship....When you walk down the stairs to this 😬👇 #IsolationLife #ParentingInLockdown #WorkingFromHome pic.twitter.com/8Hl5cp8sAC — Pin Gin (@pin_gin_) April 8, 2020

Today I did a live on @bbcnews, edited a radio piece, wrote online analysis, made pie, pasta sauce & lollies, ‘home-schooled’ & entertained the dog. Today was a good day. I’m marking it because most days are not! #parentinginlockdown #worklifenobalance #staypositive pic.twitter.com/Bj54FvVqYq — Katy Watson (@katywatson) April 8, 2020

“Mummy! Mummy! Come quick! The toilet’s smoking!! QUICK!!”



Me: running, panicking about how we get a plumber during lockdown... only to find this....#ParentingInLockdown #parenting #lockdown pic.twitter.com/wkJZzNfoHD — Edel Mairs (@EdelMairs) April 9, 2020

They hate the warden, unless they get what they want lol. The warden still says no. #teenagers #ParentingInLockdown pic.twitter.com/lDlSf0hq6I — Elizabeth (@ESandstrum) April 10, 2020

My 8 year old just asked Alexa what a wanker was... is it wrong that I can’t wait to hear the answer? #SelfIsolation #ParentingInLockdown — Secret Vent 💕 (@Secret_Vent) April 5, 2020

Youngest son is struggling today. So we decided to attempt a Victoria Sponge.



If love and laughter enhance the flavour of food, this going to be the best tasing cake EVER made. #COVIDー19 #selfcare #ParentingInLockdown pic.twitter.com/7ztqjxJmpt — Tracey Byrne MIACP (@TB_counselling) April 9, 2020

Daniel Tiger is eating veggie stew. As a tiger he will never get the nutrients he needs. My immersion is ruined and so is this show. I don't want your ugga mugga hugs anymore.#DanielTigersNeighborhood #ParentingInLockdown #Tigers pic.twitter.com/2i4IRVLB1W — Empty_Bennett (@BennettEmpty) April 9, 2020

Think my 13 year old has had enough of homeschooling! 😂😂 #homeschooling #ParentingInLockdown pic.twitter.com/9lWXY5FbJX — Rebecca Tarran (@TarranRebecca) April 8, 2020

#ParentingInLockdown and #workingfromhome during global #pandemic: during a Skype meeting inclusive of people I've never met, my 18 month old climbs on the laptop and sloppy kisses all over the camera. This is on a GOOD day... — Dr Sara Jayne Long (@DrSaraLong) April 8, 2020

Hope my kids are good with some old Halloween candy and a frozen Pepperidge Farm cake for Easter. #Easter2020 #StayHome #ParentingInLockdown — Jessica Amick (@SmallMomBigCar) April 10, 2020

#ParentingInLockdown



Dinner table convo:



Me: Okay - bath time H! (the youngest)



Older sister: Seriously. He doesn’t wear underwear.



Rest of family: ?!?!



5 1/2 yr old: I don’t wear them.



Me: Since when!?!



Him: (shrugs) Forever. What are they for anyways? — Michael Wodzicki (@MWodzicki24) April 8, 2020

Twins were fighting this morning. Told them to stay away from each other. One twin here. One twin there.



5 minutes later I find out they’re texting each other. #ParentingInLockdown — Janette DeFelice, MD, MA (@DeFeliceJanette) April 5, 2020

I started using my watches “breathe” app to count the minutes when my kids are in time out. In the last two hours I’ve clocked 180 minutes of calm breathing! #ParentingInLockdown — Molly (@poppyr3d) April 7, 2020