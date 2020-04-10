72ºF

These parents get real on social media amid coronavirus quarantine

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Being a parent as social distancing and home quarantine continues is a challenge that appears to be without end.

From homeschooling to meal preparation and continuing to work from home, the balancing act is more like a circus than a finely-tuned orchestra.

Many parents are embracing the crazy on social media, sharing memes and photos of their lives within the confines of their homes. If anything they’re finding an outlet for the absurdity of it all. Here are some of the best posts KPRC 2 found on social media in recent days.

Best wishes via @dimples_and_sass⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Yesterday was a tricky day for us. None of us seemed to be in sync with one another 😩⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I blame the moon 🌕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today will be a better day 🧘‍♀️⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ...but first ☕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lockdownlifebelike #parentinginlockdown #inmydefencethemoonwasfull #lifewithlittles #laughandtheworldlaughswithyou #funnymumquotes #realmumtalk #thisisparenting #parentingbelike #funnyparentquotes #funnyquotesdaily #staypositiveandstrong #madeyousmile #milennialparenting #staypositivepeople #funnyquotesoftheday #mumssupportingmums #mumproblems #keepingthekidsbusy #parentscoffeetime #parentscoffeehour #parentsneedcoffee #mumrunbusiness #runbyamum #shopsmall #supportsmallbusiness #iheartmysmallbusiness #sustainablekidaclothes #sustainableclothesforchildren #whencutemeetscool

