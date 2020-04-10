These parents get real on social media amid coronavirus quarantine
HOUSTON – Being a parent as social distancing and home quarantine continues is a challenge that appears to be without end.
From homeschooling to meal preparation and continuing to work from home, the balancing act is more like a circus than a finely-tuned orchestra.
Many parents are embracing the crazy on social media, sharing memes and photos of their lives within the confines of their homes. If anything they’re finding an outlet for the absurdity of it all. Here are some of the best posts KPRC 2 found on social media in recent days.
Froze an ice block with some of the kids toys in it...they have been hacking away at it for hours...#COVID19 #ParentingInLockdown #ParentingInAPandemic #parentoftheyear pic.twitter.com/wrAeG7If6Y— Jon McGrath (@Sports_Cocktail) April 10, 2020
Uhm ... yeah, totally true.#ParentingInLockdown #exhausted pic.twitter.com/x6dhnLfLl1— Bernhard Pucher aka. B-Pushr (@BernhardPucher) April 8, 2020
Hey Parents. Suddenly finding yourself as a teacher to a young child? Go To =>> https://t.co/Z5GptGduQN A Complete Curriculum of Guided Reading Lessons That Easily Transforms ANY Parent Into Their Childs Favorite Teacher.#ParentingInLockdown #Parents #ParentingInAPandemic pic.twitter.com/DenmNn8Vod— Opportunity Knocks (@Andi29962375) April 9, 2020
I think it's safe to say I've lost control of this ship....When you walk down the stairs to this 😬👇 #IsolationLife #ParentingInLockdown #WorkingFromHome pic.twitter.com/8Hl5cp8sAC— Pin Gin (@pin_gin_) April 8, 2020
Today I did a live on @bbcnews, edited a radio piece, wrote online analysis, made pie, pasta sauce & lollies, ‘home-schooled’ & entertained the dog. Today was a good day. I’m marking it because most days are not! #parentinginlockdown #worklifenobalance #staypositive pic.twitter.com/Bj54FvVqYq— Katy Watson (@katywatson) April 8, 2020
“Mummy! Mummy! Come quick! The toilet’s smoking!! QUICK!!”— Edel Mairs (@EdelMairs) April 9, 2020
Me: running, panicking about how we get a plumber during lockdown... only to find this....#ParentingInLockdown #parenting #lockdown pic.twitter.com/wkJZzNfoHD
They hate the warden, unless they get what they want lol. The warden still says no. #teenagers #ParentingInLockdown pic.twitter.com/lDlSf0hq6I— Elizabeth (@ESandstrum) April 10, 2020
Can't go over it. Can't go under it. We've got to go through it. #lockdown #ParentingInLockdown pic.twitter.com/nUt10Cri62— Sue Atkins (@SueAtkins) April 9, 2020
My 8 year old just asked Alexa what a wanker was... is it wrong that I can’t wait to hear the answer? #SelfIsolation #ParentingInLockdown— Secret Vent 💕 (@Secret_Vent) April 5, 2020
Youngest son is struggling today. So we decided to attempt a Victoria Sponge.— Tracey Byrne MIACP (@TB_counselling) April 9, 2020
If love and laughter enhance the flavour of food, this going to be the best tasing cake EVER made. #COVIDー19 #selfcare #ParentingInLockdown pic.twitter.com/7ztqjxJmpt
Daniel Tiger is eating veggie stew. As a tiger he will never get the nutrients he needs. My immersion is ruined and so is this show. I don't want your ugga mugga hugs anymore.#DanielTigersNeighborhood #ParentingInLockdown #Tigers pic.twitter.com/2i4IRVLB1W— Empty_Bennett (@BennettEmpty) April 9, 2020
Think my 13 year old has had enough of homeschooling! 😂😂 #homeschooling #ParentingInLockdown pic.twitter.com/9lWXY5FbJX— Rebecca Tarran (@TarranRebecca) April 8, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Best wishes via @dimples_and_sass⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Yesterday was a tricky day for us. None of us seemed to be in sync with one another 😩⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I blame the moon 🌕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today will be a better day 🧘♀️⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ...but first ☕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #lockdownlifebelike #parentinginlockdown #inmydefencethemoonwasfull #lifewithlittles #laughandtheworldlaughswithyou #funnymumquotes #realmumtalk #thisisparenting #parentingbelike #funnyparentquotes #funnyquotesdaily #staypositiveandstrong #madeyousmile #milennialparenting #staypositivepeople #funnyquotesoftheday #mumssupportingmums #mumproblems #keepingthekidsbusy #parentscoffeetime #parentscoffeehour #parentsneedcoffee #mumrunbusiness #runbyamum #shopsmall #supportsmallbusiness #iheartmysmallbusiness #sustainablekidaclothes #sustainableclothesforchildren #whencutemeetscool
#ParentingInLockdown and #workingfromhome during global #pandemic: during a Skype meeting inclusive of people I've never met, my 18 month old climbs on the laptop and sloppy kisses all over the camera. This is on a GOOD day...— Dr Sara Jayne Long (@DrSaraLong) April 8, 2020
Hope my kids are good with some old Halloween candy and a frozen Pepperidge Farm cake for Easter. #Easter2020 #StayHome #ParentingInLockdown— Jessica Amick (@SmallMomBigCar) April 10, 2020
#ParentingInLockdown— Michael Wodzicki (@MWodzicki24) April 8, 2020
Dinner table convo:
Me: Okay - bath time H! (the youngest)
Older sister: Seriously. He doesn’t wear underwear.
Rest of family: ?!?!
5 1/2 yr old: I don’t wear them.
Me: Since when!?!
Him: (shrugs) Forever. What are they for anyways?
Twins were fighting this morning. Told them to stay away from each other. One twin here. One twin there.— Janette DeFelice, MD, MA (@DeFeliceJanette) April 5, 2020
5 minutes later I find out they’re texting each other. #ParentingInLockdown
I started using my watches “breathe” app to count the minutes when my kids are in time out. In the last two hours I’ve clocked 180 minutes of calm breathing! #ParentingInLockdown— Molly (@poppyr3d) April 7, 2020
3 year old: [having full blown tantrum as she is carried off screaming to lay down]— toddlerstrugs (@toddlerstrugs) April 9, 2020
6 year old: It’s a hard day for her [shovels mouth full of pasta and shakes his head]
Me: ....#QuarantineLife #kidquotes #ParentingInLockdown
This guy wins dad of the year! #coronavirus #COVID19 #Covid_19 #QuarantineLife #SocialDistancing #StayAtHome #dad #ParentingInAPandemic #ParentingInLockdown #parenting— Ryan Hodgson (@Ryanintheus) April 9, 2020
pic.twitter.com/KGCE84hpPt
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.