Members of Harris County Sheriff’s Office hold prayer vigil for sick colleague

HUMBLE, Texas – Members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office held a prayer vigil Wednesday for one of their own who is currently battling the COVID-19.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski was last listed in ICU, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“He’s been listed in critical condition, so we’re continuing to work closely with the family just to make sure that he has the best care possible that we’re helping them explore every medical option there is,” Gonzalez said.

Scholwinski is assigned to Precinct 2 in Humble. He has worked full-time with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office since 1994, officials confirmed.

“He is just the best of the best and we love him to death,” said Capt. Mike Koteras, Precinct 2.

“Raymond Scholwinski is that special person that you rarely meet. There’s not a single person that would ever say anything negative about Raymond,” Koteras continued.

Two of Scholwinski’s sons attended the vigil. One read a note on behalf of the family, thanking the community for its support.

“He and his wife and kids are just a wonderful family and we’re praying and we’re asking for prayers from everybody,” Koteras said.

Gonzalez said coronavirus has hit his office hard with 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re very worried about all of them and their family members,” Gonzalez said.