Man fatally shot during home invasion in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating a home invasion that left a man dead in northwest Harris County Thursday.

Deputies said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 5700 block of Timber Creek Place at around 1:45 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Downtown where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The suspect was also shot and was transported to a hospital by private auto, deputies said. The person who drove the suspect has been detained by authorities.

Deputies said it was reported that several masked suspects kicked down a door to an apartment unit. They immediately shot the male resident that was inside, deputies said. Authorities said a female resident was able to hide inside the unit. It was reported the suspects ransacked the apartment, but it was not known if anything was taken.

At some point during the home invasion, authorities believe the victim was able to shoot one of the suspects.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.