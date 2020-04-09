Houston Catholic churches to live stream Good Friday, Easter Sunday services

HOUSTON – Parishioners in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will be celebrating this Easter with churches closed.

About one million Catholics that make up the Archdiocese will celebrate Good Friday and Easter Sunday together in spirit but separate in the body.

Easter services will be streamed online. This change is to help contain the coronavirus making this holy week different than any in recent memory.

Cardinal Daniel Dinardo said, in this time of health and financial worries in Houston and around the world, faith, community, and prayer has never been more important

"Please pray for the doctors and nurses and all those at the first line of defense," he said. "That is really crucial and significant. Then, pray for those who the families suffering or have lost family members. It's a great difficult time."

Cardinal Dinardo said many parishioners are struggling. Many are out of work, others are ill, and all are suffering from the isolation caused by the pandemic.

"If you want to be generous: give something to contribute," he said. "There are lots of people who would never have asked for food but who are laid off work."

He also suggested calling someone who may be lonely during this crisis.

In-person services for parishes ended two weeks ago, and the church is also struggling financially. Collections are down while the charitable demands have increased, Cardinal Dinardo said.

However, Cardinal Dinardo is confident that this period will end. He said there's something to learn from the ongoing crisis.

"We have to do things together," he said. "You can't stay self-sufficient. Those are lessons which faith can teach in even a deeper way, I think."

To stream Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, visit the website at www.archgh.org.