HISD staff member who helped distribute laptops tests positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District confirmed Wednesday that a person who helped distribute laptops had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to HISD, the staff member helped distribute laptops to students at Madison High School from March 23 through April 6.

The district is urging people who picked up a laptop during that time period to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days starting from when they were last inside the high school, and anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a physician.

HISD released a statement that said, in part:

We assure you we are working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify students, parents or staff who should be tested for COVID-19.

We urge everyone to follow national, state and local government and health directives to stay home if you are not feeling well. For those experiencing no symptoms, please wear masks and gloves and remain at least six feet from others when out in public at essential locations.

We remain vigilant and committed to taking every precaution we can to protect the health and safety of our HISD students, parents and staff during this global health emergency, while also meeting the educational and nutritional needs of families.

The district said all other staff members have been notified and anyone who worked in close proximity to the person has been asked to self-quarantine.