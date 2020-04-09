Boil water notice issued for area in northwest Harris County due to water main break

HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been put in effect for some people in northwest Harris County due to a water main break.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required that the Harris County MUD 434 public water system announce that it had been put under a boil water notice.

According to a news release, everyone who falls under that district should boil water used for everything from brushing your teeth to drinking and cooking to ensure that all harmful bacteria and other microbes are killed.

People are advised to bring water to a “vigorous rolling boil” and then let it boil for 2 minutes before use. People can also use bottled water until the notice is lifted.

According to the release, children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and everyone should follow the instructions until the public water system rescinds the notice.

Anyone with questions concerning the matter can contact Inframark’s -- the operator for the Harris County MUD 434 water system -- 24-hour customer service line at 281-398-8211.