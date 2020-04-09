Astros’ Joe Smith, wife Allie LaForce deliver 600+ meals to Houston-area healthcare workers

HOUSTON – Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith and his wife, TNT sports reporter Allie LaForce partnered with Project FRONTLINE to deliver more than 600 meals to hospitals from restaurants in the Houston and Cleveland areas.

The two-day event began Tuesday when the couple delivered 300-500 meals from Berg Hospitality Group to the medical staff at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston

On Wednesday at 8 a.m., meals from Barley House will be delivered to medical workers at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, Ohio by Allie LaForce’s sister and third-year medical student, AuBree LaForce.

Smith and LaForce will continue to provide medical workers and those on the frontline meals across the country with the help and donations from fans. Those who would like to donate can visit the couple’s charity page by clicking the link here.