How is Buc-ee’s stopping the spread of COVID-19 at their pumps?

HOUSTON – Buc-ee’s is well known for its award-winning cleanliness, but is this model enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 at their pumps?

Drivers stop at a gas station to get gas, resulting in hundreds of thousands of hands and fingers touching these gas pumps and card readers.

Buc-ee’s spokesperson Jeff Nadalo said Buc-ee’s has been exercising sanitation practices for decades.

They've always hired staff to specifically perform cleanliness duties which include polishing and sanitizing the pumps.

With the coronavirus pandemic, Buc-ees has added more shifts, so there are more employees available to clean the gas pumps and credit card readers at a higher frequency.

“In response to COVID-19, Buc-ee’s has enhanced its award-winning cleanliness and sanitation protocols by increasing the frequency of cleaning and adding a special sanitizing solution,” said Nadalo. He said Buc-ee’s even makes its own sanitizing solution so the company is not having any issues or shortages.

Furthermore, there are several other procedures Buc-ee’s has implemented to protect their employees and customers:

Monitoring all employees for any symptoms of COVID-19

Checking the body temperature of all employees, at all facilities, every day, as soon as the employee arrives at work

Requiring any employee displaying fever, coughing or shortness of breath to leave work and remain away from work until all CDC guidelines for return to work are satisfied

Installing transparent shields at all locations where staff and customers interact

Providing social distancing guidance through floor stickers

Increasing the frequency of surface cleaning and using disinfectant cleaner on all touchable surfaces

Ensuring that employees work positions are set to prevent contact within 6 feet of any person

Increasing availability of hand sanitizer to employees at all work stations

Mandating that all employees wash their hands with soap and water at least every hour

Posting signs requesting that all customers wash their hands in our restrooms prior to shopping in the store

Allowing employees to wear surgical type faceshield masks at their discretion

Though we are still seeing a significant amount of drivers out on the roadways, Nadalo did say Buc-ee’s has seen a significantly less amount of traffic come through their business.