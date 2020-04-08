How is Buc-ee’s stopping the spread of COVID-19 at their pumps?
HOUSTON – Buc-ee’s is well known for its award-winning cleanliness, but is this model enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 at their pumps?
Drivers stop at a gas station to get gas, resulting in hundreds of thousands of hands and fingers touching these gas pumps and card readers.
Buc-ee’s spokesperson Jeff Nadalo said Buc-ee’s has been exercising sanitation practices for decades.
They've always hired staff to specifically perform cleanliness duties which include polishing and sanitizing the pumps.
With the coronavirus pandemic, Buc-ees has added more shifts, so there are more employees available to clean the gas pumps and credit card readers at a higher frequency.
“In response to COVID-19, Buc-ee’s has enhanced its award-winning cleanliness and sanitation protocols by increasing the frequency of cleaning and adding a special sanitizing solution,” said Nadalo. He said Buc-ee’s even makes its own sanitizing solution so the company is not having any issues or shortages.
Furthermore, there are several other procedures Buc-ee’s has implemented to protect their employees and customers:
- Monitoring all employees for any symptoms of COVID-19
- Checking the body temperature of all employees, at all facilities, every day, as soon as the employee arrives at work
- Requiring any employee displaying fever, coughing or shortness of breath to leave work and remain away from work until all CDC guidelines for return to work are satisfied
- Installing transparent shields at all locations where staff and customers interact
- Providing social distancing guidance through floor stickers
- Increasing the frequency of surface cleaning and using disinfectant cleaner on all touchable surfaces
- Ensuring that employees work positions are set to prevent contact within 6 feet of any person
- Increasing availability of hand sanitizer to employees at all work stations
- Mandating that all employees wash their hands with soap and water at least every hour
- Posting signs requesting that all customers wash their hands in our restrooms prior to shopping in the store
- Allowing employees to wear surgical type faceshield masks at their discretion
Though we are still seeing a significant amount of drivers out on the roadways, Nadalo did say Buc-ee’s has seen a significantly less amount of traffic come through their business.
