Employee at H-E-B in Cypress tests positive for COVID-19, company confirms

HOUSTON – An H-E-B employee at a location in Cypress has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company website.

The San Antonio-based company issued a statement on its website announcing that someone who works at the H-E-B on the Northwest Freeway and Barker Cypress tested positive for the disease.

According to the statement on the website, the employee was last at the store on April 2 and all employees that had contact with the employee have been notified.

The store has been thoroughly sanitized since then and employees will continue practicing social distancing until further notice, the statement said.

H-E-B’s full statement can be read below:

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. A Partner who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on April 2, 2020. All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices. While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.