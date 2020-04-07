Texas Children’s Hospital employees to receive $500 stipend amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital is giving all employees separate checks this Friday with a special stipend of $500 for those working full-time and $250 for those working part-time, president and CEO Mark A. Wallace announced.

Wallace said he wants to honor the “dedication and commitment” of employees for the professional and personal sacrifices they have made while working to take care of patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am incredibly proud and grateful for how hard our entire workforce has continued to persevere in the face of so much uncertainty, especially the caregivers who bravely put themselves on the front lines every day to deliver exceptional care,” Wallace said. “Please know that I stand with each and every one of you, and want to provide the help, support, and resources you need to get through this.”

Read the full statement below:

Texas Children’s Family,

As we continue to watch the news and see the devastation this pandemic is causing across the country and around the world – we are understandably worried about the impact this will have on our organization, friends, families, communities, and cities. The next few days, weeks, and months will be critical, and we are going to face some incredible challenges. I know it will not be easy. But we are at our best when things are not easy. We are strong, compassionate, and resourceful, and I’ve never seen any situation that surpassed our determination and our unity. As your President and CEO, I will do everything possible to take care of you, so that you can continue to take care of our patients and families until we are through this pandemic.

I am incredibly proud and grateful for how hard our entire workforce has continued to persevere in the face of so much uncertainty, especially the caregivers who bravely put themselves on the front lines every day to deliver exceptional care. Many of you are not able to work from your usual Texas Children’s location right now, and it’s tough knowing the best way to stand in solidarity with your colleagues is to stay home and stay safe.

Please know that I stand with each and every one of you, and want to provide the help, support, and resources you need to get through this. As such, all employees will receive a separate check this Friday with a special stipend of $500 for those working full-time, and $250 for those working part-time. I want to honor your dedication and commitment to our patients, families, and colleagues, so please consider this a form of recognition for all of the professional and personal sacrifices you are making along this journey.

No matter what lays ahead of us, I know that with faith, strength, kindness, love, and compassion, we will get through this together. I can think of no other organization in the world that has the leadership, tenacity and resolve to manage this crisis and emerge stronger than ever. And though we all look forward to getting back to normal, we will continue to help and lift each other up in this time of need. You are the heart and soul of everything we do at Texas Children’s, and I simply cannot thank you enough for the support you’re providing, wherever you may be.

Stay safe and be good to each other,

Mark A. Wallace