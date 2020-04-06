Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Al Green discuss federal response to coronavirus

Senator Cornyn says the federal response improves daily

Senator John Cornyn, (R) Texas, said the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge of his career.

He said the action by the federal and state governments is improving every day.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a new committee to oversee the spending of the $2 trillion stimulus bill, which Congress passed recently in response to the crisis.

While in a polarizing political atmosphere it is tempting to finger point, Cornyn said this is not the time.

“We need to get people healthy," he said. “We need to defeat this virus. We need to get our economy back on track. Then, there will be plenty of time for investigations and oversight and to try to make sure we course correct so that we don’t expose ourselves to a virus like this again.”

Congressman Green concerned about FEMA response

Despite COVID-19 testing sites opening throughout the Houston region, Congressman Al Green said we need more sites.

He said the federal government can make it happen, but he is concerned about the response so far.

“FEMA has started now to remove employees from a couple of the testing sites and 25% of the cash that is associated with those sites will be taken away as well,” Green said. "This is something that is of great concern to us. I believe every person ought to be tested.”

Nonprofit Focus: Surviving the national pandemic

The COVID 19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the world in many ways, including a huge hit to the many nonprofit organizations that depend on donations to stay alive. Two such organization s are represented on this week’s Houston Newsmakers. Pat Sorrells is the CEO of Camp for All and Elise Hough is the CEO of Easter Seals Greater Houston. Hear from them directly on this week’s program and read their synopsis below.

Camp For All:

The Camp For All Emergency Fund is now in place to offset the loss of revenue from canceled camps and fundraising events due to COVID-19.

As of today, the loss is in excess of $500,000 and even a $5 monthly donation can help.

Donations can be made at www.campforall.org/donate.

Camp For All is also offering virtual camp activities to help ease the cabin fever!

Visit their social media page to participate in cooking classes, arts and crafts, storytime and much more.

Easter Seals:

Easter Seals Greater Houston is taking its annual fundraiser virtual.

Support Easter Seals Greater Houston, in partnership with Prosperity Bank, until April 25.

Sign up today for 'Walk With Me…. Virtually!"

The virtual program allows participants to walk, stroll or roll around their neighborhood and support veterans, children and adults with disabilities. Easter Seals serves 12,500 Houston families annually.

To register, visit www.walkwithmehouston.org

More Information:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R, Texas

U.S. Rep. Al Green, (D), 9th Congressional District

Elise Hough, CEO Easter Seals Greater Houston

Pat Sorrells, CEO, Camp For All