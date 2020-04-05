‘Stay home, hook ‘em, and just keep living:’ Matthew McConaughey urges students in Austin to self-quarantine

Matthew McConaughey joined Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Judge Sarah Eckhart in a Public Service Announcement to address the efforts made to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus in Austin.

After explaining the city of Austin is doing good, but not good enough in its social distancing practice, Adler had McConaughey, the city’s “Minister of Culture," deliver a public service announcement to Austinites.

“I just want to remind everybody that we are going to get through this, OK? It’s gonna be harder than we probably thought, and it’s going to take more work on each of our parts to do so," McConaughey said. "I think we’ve all been doing a good job so far but I also believe that we can do a better job.”

In the PSA, McConaughey explained how easily the virus is spread by asymptomatic carriers who think they’re healthy just because they feel so.

The Texas-native and professor of practice had a direct message for the students in Austin.

“Also, to all the youth in the city of Austin plus all the students at the University of Texas, the virus has come on and you’ve been asked to grow up sooner than you thought you were going to have to," McConaughey said. “You’ve had responsibilities laid on your lap that you didn’t bargain for.”

McConaughey addressed that many students traveled for spring break and urged them to self-quarantine.

"You just went off to spring break, you got back with a tan and you feel great, what’s wrong with that? Not blaming any of that, but no matter how good you feel right now, stay home if you can,” McConaughey said.

At the beginning of April, it was reported that 44 students who attend the University of Texas at Austin tested positive for COVID-19, after traveling on a chartered plane to Mexico in a group of 70 for a spring break vacation.

Related link: More than 40 spring breakers who ignored public health advice test positive for coronavirus

McConaughey empathized with the young adults and students in Austin suddenly being faced with new responsibilities.

“I’m sorry you have these responsibilities on you at this time. It’s an unprecedented time in all our lives, but face the facts that they’re here” McConaughey said. "This is a science-fiction film no more. It’s reality, man. Deal with it.”

McConaughey urged those living in Austin to take responsibility during this time.

“Today’s containment is going to bring tomorrow’s congregation,” he said.

McConaughey ended his message saying “stay home, hook 'em, and just keep living.”

Watch the PSA: