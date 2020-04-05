58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

58ºF

Local News

Pedestrian killed after being struck by garbage truck in Cypress

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Cypress, Harris County, local, Local 10 Investigates
photo
(Kat Wilcox/Pexels)

CYPRESS – A man was killed after being struck by a garbage truck in Cypress, officials said.

Officials responded to a fatal crash involving the pedestrian near 10800 White Oak Point after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found dead at the scene, investigators said.

Officials said the driver may have been engaged in an argument just prior to the pedestrian’s death.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: