Pedestrian killed after being struck by garbage truck in Cypress

CYPRESS – A man was killed after being struck by a garbage truck in Cypress, officials said.

Officials responded to a fatal crash involving the pedestrian near 10800 White Oak Point after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found dead at the scene, investigators said.

Officials said the driver may have been engaged in an argument just prior to the pedestrian’s death.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.