Former Oilers head coach Ed Biles dies
HOUSTON – Former Houston Oilers coach Ed Biles died early Sunday morning at 88.
Biles was head coach of the Oilers from 1981 to 1983 and went 10-31.
In a Facebook post, his son Mike Biles said his father was “in peace and comfortable" and plans for a memorial would be coming.
Biles served in different defensive coaching positions with the Oilers from 1974-1980 before he took over as head coach.
In total, he coached from 1969-1983 for Xavier University, then the Saints, Jets and eventually the Oilers.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.