Former Oilers head coach Ed Biles dies

HOUSTON – Former Houston Oilers coach Ed Biles died early Sunday morning at 88.

Biles was head coach of the Oilers from 1981 to 1983 and went 10-31.

In a Facebook post, his son Mike Biles said his father was “in peace and comfortable" and plans for a memorial would be coming.

Biles served in different defensive coaching positions with the Oilers from 1974-1980 before he took over as head coach.

In total, he coached from 1969-1983 for Xavier University, then the Saints, Jets and eventually the Oilers.