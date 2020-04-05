67ºF

Former Oilers head coach Ed Biles dies

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Ed Biles of the Houston Oilers looks on from the sideline during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on September 13, 1981 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Oilers defeated the Browns 9-3. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Former Houston Oilers coach Ed Biles died early Sunday morning at 88.

Biles was head coach of the Oilers from 1981 to 1983 and went 10-31.

In a Facebook post, his son Mike Biles said his father was “in peace and comfortable" and plans for a memorial would be coming.

Biles served in different defensive coaching positions with the Oilers from 1974-1980 before he took over as head coach.

In total, he coached from 1969-1983 for Xavier University, then the Saints, Jets and eventually the Oilers.

