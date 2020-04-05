Dallas County judge tries to convince Abbott to use Kailey Bay Hutchinson Convention Center for coronavirus care

Dallas – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is urging the governor in a letter Sunday to use the Kailey Bay Hutchinson Convention Center for hospital and health care use.

Jenkins’ plea came after he said in the letter, he had been informed that Gov. Greg Abbott had suggested to the Department of Defense and other federal officials that the state would not be needing the facility for medical use.

Jenkins goes on to add, that the governor’s recent decision is at odds with the needs and wants of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, as well as the needs and wants of Dallas County officials.

Jenkins said in the letter that if a decision isn’t made soon to use the KBH center, the county could lose the help it needs in fighting Covid19 and Dallas County would lose its hospital capacity.