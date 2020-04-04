Houston ISD to relaunch food distribution Monday as coronavirus closures continue

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced Friday that it is relaunching its food distribution efforts starting Monday after the district temporarily suspended the program last week.

Last week, the district said they were made aware that an individual present at one of HISD’s Wednesday food distribution sites is now under self-quarantine as a precaution due to potential COVID-19 exposure. The district chose to suspend the program to reevaluate procedures to ensure the safety of all volunteers, staff and families.

On Monday, April 6, the district will relaunch the distribution efforts “with a streamlined process that will implement increased safety measures.”

“HISD Nutrition Services will continue to work with the Houston Food Bank for the initiative and use the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility as the central hub for this initiative,” district officials wrote. “Staff will pack food boxes at the facility, which then will be delivered to the distribution sites Monday through Friday. Each site will distribute 500 boxes per day.”

The school district will also use Standard Distribution Method starting Monday, which they believe will “streamline efforts and include social distancing for both staff and families.”

“As families arrive at the sites, staff members will fill out an Emergency Food Assistance Program Form for them, minimalizing interpersonal contact, and place boxes in car trunks," district officials wrote. “Participants who walk up to the sites must also adhere to social distancing requirements.”

What you need to know:

Monday, April 6

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 11 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Drive, 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort St., 9 a.m.

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 11 a.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 3 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 9 a.m.

Mading Elementary School, 8511 Crestmont St., 9 a.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 11 a.m.

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 9 a.m.

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m.

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Drive, 11 a.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 10