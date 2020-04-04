Floyd Mayweather’s daughter faces assault charge after being accused of stabbing woman in Cypress Friday

CYPRESS, Texas – Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s 19-year-old daughter Iyanna is facing an assault charge after being accused of stabbing another woman multiple times Friday evening in Cypress.

At about 6:50 p.m. Friday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on the 15000 block of Cathedral Falls in Cypress.

Officials say what started as an argument between Iyanna Mayweather and a 25-year-old woman ended with the woman being stabbed multiple times in the arms. The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Iyanna Mayweather was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and her bond was set at $30,000. She has since bonded out of custody.

A man was in the home and witnessed the altercation, officials said. TMZ claims the man who was present was NBA YoungBoy and that he was briefly put in handcuffs but later released during the incident.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office will release a mugshot for Iyanna Mayweather when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.