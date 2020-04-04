Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old New Braunfels girl

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Authorities on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Kylie Marie Diaz, an eight-year-old girl from New Braunfels.

Officials believe Diaz may be in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday in the 500 block of Starling Creek in New Braunfels.

Diaz is described as a white female weighing 50 pounds and standing 3′5′' tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse Pajamas.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Alyssa Jeanize Lopez, 29, in connection with Diaz’s abduction, according to the Amber Alert.

Lopez is described as a white female weighing 125 pounds and standing 5′5′' tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing and black workout shorts. Lopez has a sleeve tattoo consisting of a sunflower and leaves on her left arm.

Anyone with information can call the New Braunfels Police Department at (830) 221-4100.