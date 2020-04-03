Texas family asking for birthday cards for man’s 100th birthday

Big birthday celebrations have taken a back seat during this crisis, but some are still finding some moving ways to mark the important milestones -- while still following the social distancing guidelines.

A Houston woman let us know what her family is doing for her grandfather's 100th birthday, and you can help with that creative celebration.

Harvey invite (KPRC)

Harvey Ladd, of Rockwall, Texas, turns 100 years old on April 15. The family is asking people to send him birthday cards.

They have set up a private mailbox for the mailing address, and they are hoping those cards will start pouring in soon.

If you would like to help the family celebrate, here is the mailing address:

Mr. Harvey Ladd

3021 Ridge Rd PMB 175

Rockwall, Texas 75032.