Takeout Shoutout: Bollo a family-owned pizzeria in Upper Kirby

HOUSTON – In today’s Takeout Shoutout, KPRC 2 features Bollo Woodfired Pizza, a family-owned pizzeria, in Upper Kirby.

The centerpiece of the restaurant is the authentic Neapolitan brick-encased pizza oven.

Bollo serves a wide variety of homemade pasta, pizzas, and appetizers. The house specialty is Fettucine with shrimp.

Bollo is open daily at 11 am.

The owner Ray Salti said the restaurant is offering to-go meals. Customers can also order beer and wine.