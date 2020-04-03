Houston and Harris County lead Texas in coronavirus cases

HOUSTON – There are more coronavirus cases in Houston and Harris County than any other place in Texas, according to a map from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

As of early Friday morning, 143 counties in the state reported cases of coronavirus and Harris County outpaced all counties in the state in the number of positive cases.

When COVID-19 cases from counties in the greater Houston area are added to that total, including Fort Bend, Montgomery and Galveston counties, the Houston-area far outpaces other places in the state.

See a breakdown of coronavirus cases in the Houston area below:

The dashboard below from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services tracks coronavirus cases around the Lone Star State.