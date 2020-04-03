Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Center donates 100,000 books to HISD students

HOUSTON – Students in the Houston Independent School District were able to get their hands on books and paper curriculum packets at 50 campuses across the district Thursday.

Approximately 100,000 of those books were donated by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Center.

Volunteers at one local elementary school got a change to distribute important learning tools, and at the same time, greet their teachers from a safe distance.

Volunteers were also seen wearing safety masks and gloves. HISD said social distancing practices were in place during the distribution of the supplies, and of course, teachers said said they’re happy to see their students.