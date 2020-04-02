More than 29,000 Kroger employees in Texas to receive pay raise, additional benefits

HOUSTON – Thousands of Kroger employees in Texas will be receiving a pay raise and other benefits, the company announced this week.

According to a news release, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) and Kroger announced that more than 460,000 employees nationwide -- including more than 29,000 in Texas -- would be benefiting from the “Hero Bonus.”

Employees will receive an extra $2 per hour, additional emergency paid leave and the company will be implementing new workplace safety measures and other “critical worker protections.”

"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. "The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies."

According to the Kroger website, the company is taking steps to ensure the safety of its employees.

To protect associates and customers and flatten the curve, The Kroger Family of Companies has taken several preventive steps, including:

Enhancing their daily sanitation practices, including cleaning commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.

Permitting and working to procure protective masks and gloves for associates.

Installing plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes, and pharmacy and Starbucks registers.

Adding floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and other counters.

Adjusting store operating hours to allow more time for associates to rest, clean and replenish inventory.

Continuing to expand pickup and delivery services and contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay.

Kroger will also be adding several other benefits including, “express pay” to allow employees to be paid faster and mental health and other well-being services for those who need it.

For more on the new benefits and pay raise, visit Kroger.com.