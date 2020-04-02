KPRC 2 Kids Storytime on World Autism Awareness Day

HOUSTON – April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day and KPRC 2 is once again proud to partner with Autism Speaks to help support families across the Houston area.

Today as part of World Autism Awareness Day, KPRC2 Owen Conflenti is reading a book written by a local mom and illustrated by her son who is an award-winning artist and advocate for others on the autism spectrum like himself. Big thanks to Jigsaw Grant and LongTale Publishing for allowing us to share the book “Grant the Jigsaw Giraffe: Different is More” with you today. After the story, KPRC2 Britta Merwin has an interview with the author and illustrator. Autism Speaks Houston. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, April 2, 2020

This year in honor of the day, KPRC 2 anchor Owen Conflenti read “Grant the Jigsaw Giraffe: Different is More” on Facebook Live. The book, published by LongTale Publishing, was written by local mom Julie Coy and was illustrated by her son Grant. Grant is an award-winning artist who has a knack for recycling materials like paper, magazines, even puzzle pieces to create amazing collages. After hearing the book, you can check out his incredible gallery here.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin also interviewed Grant and his mom in order to help raise additional awareness about autism in the month of April.

Britta initially connected with Grant and his mom because of her own personal connection to autism. One of Britta’s sons is on the spectrum and she has publicly shared her experiences in order to help other parents be advocates for their own children. You can find Britta’s “Parent’s Guide to Autism” whenever you need it on our website.