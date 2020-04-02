Harris County seeking to replace ambulance provider during national health emergency

Cypress Creek EMS may lose one of its top clients.

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 recently voted unanimously to accept requests for qualifications to start screening potential new ambulance providers. The county has spent more than $100 million with Cypress Creek EMS since 2011.

Commissioner Kevin Brost said the heart of the issue is that taxpayers are not getting the services they should. Brost said a private hospital in Atlanta runs about 40 ambulances a day on roughly the same budget as the Cypress Creek EMS, which runs about 15 ambulances a day.

Brost said the commissioners have repeatedly requested a detailed view of expenditures. However, the requests to Cypress Creek EMS administrators have not been met with full transparency, he said.

Last year, KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the Cypress Creek EMS maintenance garage was doing work on private cars using parts ordered on Harris County’s account.

CCEMS representative Norm Uhl released a statement Wednesday following the county’s search for a new ambulance provider:

“As the worst health crisis in modern American History is unfolding, the CCEMS Board of Directors again wants to assure the community we serve and all CCEMS employees that we are aware of the recent ESD 11 actions and are actively working toward a solution."