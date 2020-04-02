2020 Offshore Technology Conference canceled in Houston

HOUSTON – The 2020 Offshore Technology Conference has been canceled in Houston due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which has been in Houston since 1969, is a huge event that attracts thousands. The conference features energy professionals, who discuss scientistic and technical advancements for offshore resources and environmental matters.

The announcement was made Thursday after OTC Board of Directors decided to cancel the event to protect its staff, exhibitors, partners, attendees and the city’s community amid a continued health crises and travel concerns.

Cindy Yeilding, OTC chairperson released the following statement:

“As we navigate these difficult and uncertain times, it is with a heavy heart that the OTC Board of Directors has determined that it is in our best interest to cancel OTC 2020. Our priority is the health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors, and we have taken federal, state, and local guidelines into account in making our decision.

“On behalf of the OTC Board of Directors, we would like to thank the staff, authors, partners, volunteers, students, teachers, and all involved with OTC for the dedication and hard work they have contributed to the 2020 event. As we face this uncharted territory, we remain confident of OTC’s critical role in the offshore industry’s future and eagerly anticipate a robust OTC 2021.”

OTC officials said the technical papers and presentations will be made available at a later date on OnePetro.org. The plan for 2021 OTC will continue and the Call for Papers will open on May 28.

OTC plans on holding their 2021 conference May 3-6.