Top health officials may recommend masks be worn in public

HOUSTON – The debate over using cloth masks is ongoing tonight and under active discussion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said wearing a mask is unnecessary for healthy individuals but it appears the agency is considering changing those recommendations.

Houstonian, Kat Mack makes about 30 cloth masks a day for children and adults.

“They’re not the N95 masks, they don’t have the extra filtration but what my masks does is it allows the health care professionals to have the masks that they need," said Mack.

Mack is a photographer by trade who decided she would use the extra time at home to begin sewing the masks.

“If you’re able to have something over your face and protect everyone else from your cough or sneeze, I think that is super important," Mack said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked about the masks on Tuesday.

“The idea of getting a much more broad community wide use of masks outside of the health care setting is under very active discussion,” Fauci said. "(The) Thing that has inhibited that a bit is to make sure that we don’t take away the supply of masks from the health care workers who need them, but when we get in a situation where we have enough masks. I believe there will be some very serious consideration about more broadening this recommendation of using masks.”

The growing theory, according to officials, is that the homemade masks would help reduce the risk of unknowingly spreading the virus through coughs, sneezes even yawns or simple conversations.

Mack believes it’s about Houstonians piece of mind.

“If you’re in public these are great thing for you,” he said.

If you’re in need of a cloth mask and would like to request one or donate materials so Mack can continue providing masks you can touch base with her through Facebook. Click here.