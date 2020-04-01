Houston leases hotels to house quarantined first responders and homeless

Two Houston hotels are available to house people needing to be quarantined. Members of the City Council agreed to enter a three-month lease agreement with the hotels and has 186 rooms available, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference Wednesday.

The space will primarily house municipal workers and first responders, as well as the city’s homeless population, Turner said.

A third hotel is being used as well, mostly for police officers and firefighters, and the city will solidify an agreement with the third hotel next week.

“If someone is waiting on test results or tested positive, and they have nowhere else to go, they can stay here,” Turner said.

Turner anticipates that all the costs, estimated to be about $200 a day for housing, medical security and food, will be reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. — Clare Proctor