‘Epicenter of a catastrophe.': Judge to sign order to release about 1K non-violent offenders from Harris County jail

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday afternoon that along with extending the “stay home, work safe” order through April 30, she will also be signing an order to release about 1,000 non-violent offenders from the Harris County Jail.

Hidalgo said that at present, there are about 8,000 inmates in the Harris County Jail leaving little opportunity for social distancing within the jail.

As of Tuesday, Hidalgo said there was one inmate who had tested positive, two dozen inmates with symptoms and about 1,100 asymptomatic inmates who were under observation. She described the jail as “a ticking time bomb” that had the potential to be the “epicenter of a catastrophe.”

Besides the 8,000 inmates in the jail, there are about 3,000 contract workers and jail staff who go in and out of the jail each day, Hidalgo said. Those people then pose a threat of exposure to their families and the community.

Hidalgo said there were not enough hospital beds available in the area to treat all the people with COVID-19 if there were an outbreak within the jail.

After consulting with Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, various police chiefs and victims rights advocates, Hidalgo said she will sign the order “with certain exceptions” that while Harris County is under a disaster declaration, that certain non-violent offenders will be released from the jail. She said they will go through an extensive process to determine if someone should be released or not.

Over the weekend, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning inmates accused or previously convicted of violent crimes from being released from jails without paying bail. Those with the same criminal history or the same charges can still walk free if they have access to cash — a distinction that bail reform attorneys argue makes the order unconstitutional.

Abbott said at a news conference Sunday that “releasing dangerous criminals makes the state even less safe ... and slows our ability to respond to the disaster caused by COVID-19.”

KPRC 2 will post the order in this story as soon as it becomes available from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Office.