Mattress Mack providing free food to children and seniors in this week

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale plans on providing a free meal to seniors and children at his Gallery Furniture store this week.

Seniors and children are eligible for one grab-and-go meal per car, including breakfast with juice and lunch with milk from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at the Gallery Furniture at 6006 North Freeway.

Gallery Furniture started the giveaways on Monday.

Gallery Furniture is also accepting non-perishable food and toiletry donations at the North Freeway location and their store at 7227 West Grand Parkway, South Richmond. Items needed include canned goods and soup, tuna, peanut butter, chips and unopened toiletry items such as bar soap, gloves, Clorox wipes, baby wipes, and toilet paper.

Gallery Furniture volunteers will deliver these items as care packages to disabled community members and senior citizens.

Also, those interested in contributing to Gallery Furniture’s efforts can donate through a GoFundMe account, which will benefit community relief efforts.