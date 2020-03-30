Fugitive wanted for super aggravated sex assault of child, continuous sex abuse of child, police say

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 52-year-old German M. Sibrian, who police said is wanted for super aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Police said they received two separate reports of sexual abuse that occurred in the 6300 block of Clemson Street.

Detectives said they learned the fugitive sexually abused the first victim on multiple occasions (starting in January of 2011 and continuing through January of 2013). Detectives said they also learned that Sibrian sexually assaulted the second victim in January of 2014, who was under the age of six.

Sibrian is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child. He is described as being a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 180 lbs. with brown eyes and medium-length black hair. Police said he is known to drive a blue 2017 Jeep or a yellow 2006 Hummer.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.